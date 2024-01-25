The enemy attacked Kherson region 99 times: they hit critical infrastructure, killing one person and wounding 10

Russian troops shelled Kherson region 99 times over the past day, one person was killed and 10 wounded, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Over the past day, the enemy made 99 attacks, firing 392 shells from mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, UAVs and aircraft. The enemy fired 21 shells at the city of Kherson - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

The Russian military, according to him, hit residential areas of the region's settlements; two educational institutions; a critical infrastructure facility and a warehouse in Beryslav district.

"One person was killed and 10 others were injured as a result of Russian aggression," Prokudin said.

