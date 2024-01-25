The enemy attacked Kherson region 99 times: they hit critical infrastructure, killing one person and wounding 10
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Kherson region has been subjected to 99 attacks by Russian troops, killing one person and wounding 10, according to the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin. Residential neighborhoods, two educational institutions, a critical infrastructure facility and a warehouse were damaged.
Russian troops shelled Kherson region 99 times over the past day, one person was killed and 10 wounded, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Thursday, UNN reports.
Over the past day, the enemy made 99 attacks, firing 392 shells from mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, UAVs and aircraft. The enemy fired 21 shells at the city of Kherson
The Russian military, according to him, hit residential areas of the region's settlements; two educational institutions; a critical infrastructure facility and a warehouse in Beryslav district.
"One person was killed and 10 others were injured as a result of Russian aggression," Prokudin said.
Air Defense Forces destroyed 11 "shaheds" at night25.01.24, 07:08 • 31608 views