The draft budget law provides for a 30% increase in military spending

The Russian government has submitted a draft budget for 2025 to parliament, according to which spending will increase to 41.5 trillion rubles. Reported by UNN with reference to Institute for the Study of War and Bloomberg.

On Monday, the Russian government presented the draft budget for 2025 to the parliament. Accordingly, federal spending will increase next year. Next year, Russia plans to spend 6.31% of Russia's GDP on the war, or more than 13.5 trillion rubles.

Federal spending will increase to 41.5 trillion rubles. The Russian Ministry of Finance reported that “significant funds” will be allocated to equip the Russian armed forces with “necessary weapons and military equipment, for compensation payments and to support the military-industrial complex.

The Kremlin will reportedly increase spending on classified items from 11.1 trillion rubles (about $117 billion) in 2024 to 12.9 trillion rubles (about $136 billion) in 2025.

Recall

UNN citing Bloomberg reportedthat in 2025 Russia plans to increase defense spending to 6.2% of GDP.

