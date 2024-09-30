A world record is set in China - more than 7.5 thousand drones have been launched into the sky

China hosted a drone show that set a new Guinness World Record. Specially for this purpose, 7598 drones were lifted into the night sky, according to Guinness World Records, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of the Korean autonomous prefecture of Yanbian, a light show was organized in the city. 7,598 drones were simultaneously raised to form images in the sky, including the symbols of China - the Great Wall and the majestic dragon.

But the record-breaking image was a tiger that stayed in the air for 37 seconds.

It is noted that the drones were laid out in special takeoff boxes with 12 devices in each. They were controlled from a single laptop. Tens of thousands of people watched the spectacle.

The number of drones used was more than double the previous record, when 3,191 drones were used.

New images reveal the depth of the Titanic's slow decay