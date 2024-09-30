Sybiha and Siyarto's one-on-one talks lasted twice as long as planned

A one-on-one meeting between Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto lasted about an hour, twice as long as planned, after which negotiations in an expanded format began, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Monday, UNN reported.

Details

"The one-on-one talks between Andriy Sybiha and Peter Siyarto lasted about an hour, twice as long as planned. After they were completed, negotiations began in an expanded format with the participation of delegations," the Foreign Ministry reported on social media.

