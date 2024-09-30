Sibiga and Szijjarto meet for talks in Budapest

Foreign Ministers of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga and Hungary's Peter Szijjarto have gathered for talks in Budapest, the meeting is held in a one-on-one format, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"One-on-one talks between Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga and Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto have begun in Budapest," the Foreign Ministry reported on Telegram.

