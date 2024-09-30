Sybiha travels to Hungary to meet with Szijjarto: they will discuss national minorities, progress towards Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha is traveling to Hungary today to hold talks with his Hungarian counterpart. Bilateral relations, joint projects, protection of national minority rights, and Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration will be discussed, the Foreign Ministry said, according to UNN.

Details

"On September 30, on the instructions of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will pay a working visit to Hungary. In Budapest, the Foreign Minister will hold bilateral talks with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto," the statement reads.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the key topics of discussion will be "the development of good neighborly relations, the implementation of joint projects, in particular in the areas of economy, border infrastructure, protection of the rights of national minorities, progress towards Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO, the Peace Formula as a way to a just end to Russian aggression.

Following the talks, the foreign ministers will make statements to the press.

"The visit to Hungary is a continuation of the first regional tour of the newly appointed Foreign Minister, which aims to establish a pragmatic and predictable policy of good neighborliness and advancement towards the strategic goal of Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO," the Foreign Ministry said.

