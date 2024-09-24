Szijjarto announces visit of Ukrainian Foreign Minister to Hungary: they will discuss the rights of the Hungarian minority

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced the visit of Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiga next week. This was reported by Index, UNN.

According to Szijjarto, Ukraine's Foreign Minister will visit Budapest next week, as there is an unfinished dispute with the Ukrainian side related to the rights of the Hungarian minority.

The publication emphasizes that this refers to an unresolved dispute with Ukraine, which allegedly violated the rights of the Hungarian minority and severely restricted their rights in 2015.

Sijjarto hopes that a solution will be found with Ukraine's new foreign minister.

Hungary asks Ukraine to restore the rights of the Hungarian minority in Zakarpattia, which were restricted in 2015, including the status of Hungarian national schools, the possibility to take exams in Hungarian, and the free use of Hungarian in higher education and culture.