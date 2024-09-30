Putin signs decree on autumn conscription

On Monday, September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the autumn conscription in Russia. This was reported by the Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

According to the decree, 133,000 Russians between the ages of 18 and 30 are to be drafted between October 1 and December 31. These are those who are not in the reserve and are subject to military service.

At the same time, those soldiers whose service has already expired should be dismissed.

Putin under pressure for new mobilization amid insistence from Russian Defense Ministry - WSJ

Recall

Bloomberg journalists have found out that amid the successful operation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kursk region , the Kremlin may announce a general mobilization due to the lack of military to cover losses at the front. Russia needs about 500,000 new soldiers over the next 12 months to compensate for the depletion of troops in Ukraine