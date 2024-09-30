ukenru
Under the influence of the eclipse: horoscope for all signs of the Zodiac for September 30 - October 6

Under the influence of the eclipse: horoscope for all signs of the Zodiac for September 30 - October 6

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 107147 views

Astrologer told about the impact of the solar eclipse on October 2 on all signs of the Zodiac. The forecast covers various aspects of life: from relationships and career to finances and health.

This week, namely October 2, there will be a solar eclipse - the last eclipse this year. On how this important event will affect all signs of the Zodiac especially for readers UNN told professional astrologer Xenia Basilenko.

Read more about the solar eclipse in the material - Insidious and karmically complex: astrologer spoke about the solar eclipse that awaits us this week 

Aries

This eclipse will greatly affect your relationships, especially with your marriage partner. For six months, you will be immersed in relationship issues: this can both strengthen your union and lead to its breakup, which is fraught with lengthy proceedings. If you are not yet married, serious thoughts of starting a family may come to the fore. In business, you will also have to rely on interaction with partners, be flexible and take into account common interests. It is important to establish relationships with others and not to break rules and laws.

Taurus

The eclipse will affect your lifestyle and duty to society and yourself. There may be changes in your work or professional activities. You will have to reconsider your daily routine, you may have to change your lifestyle. Health issues will come to the fore: you should undergo medical examinations, establish a healthy lifestyle and set a stable schedule.

Gemini

For you, the eclipse can be a chance to stand out, to find success, especially in creative fields, fashion, sports or hobbies. You can get out of your routine, achieve success and even become more visible. However, it's important not to be too ambitious or selfish - this can backfire. Avoid gambling and casual romances, and show more patience with loved ones. Also pay attention to your children and your relationship with them - this could be an important issue for the next six months.

Crawfish

This eclipse will affect your home, place of residence and relationships with loved ones. Major changes related to housing are possible, from major repairs to a change of residence. Inheritance issues are not ruled out either. You may find yourself responsible for the life and health of loved ones, especially parents. Be careful and think over all decisions related to everyday life and family matters.

Lions

The eclipse can change your thinking dramatically, which will affect your environment and life decisions. It is possible to move, change jobs or receive important information. It will be important to acquire new knowledge and socialize more. Your communication skills could play a crucial role in achieving your goals. Beware of lies, theft and gossip. Take your words seriously, avoid making promises you can't keep.

Virgo

The eclipse will affect your financial resources and energy capabilities. It is important for you to close energy leaks and reconsider ways of earning money. Fate will give you the opportunity to take your material life to a new level, but you should not be too trusting or get carried away with adventures. It is important to put your house in order, get rid of unnecessary things, review your diet, health and appearance.

Libra

The eclipse will occur in your sign and will give you the opportunity to revise your life, renew your personality and realize your ambitions. New horizons will open up before you, and it's important to take advantage of this chance. Don't be afraid to put yourself first - this will help you get rid of toxic connections and move forward. Fate will provide you with an opportunity for transformation, so boldly reconsider your views and relationships.

Scorpions

This eclipse will bring significant changes in your inner world. You will be able to get rid of fears, negative attitudes and internal obstacles. The next six months will be devoted to finding inner strength and spiritual development. You may need to be alone or go away for a while to focus on yourself. Don't be afraid of change - it will lead to inner growth.

Sagittarius

For you, the eclipse will bring new projects and ideas. Try to work in a team, as teamwork can be the key to success. There may be changes in your environment: old friends may leave and new ones may enter your life. Learn new things, develop, use modern technologies. It is important to be open to change and keep up with the times.

Capricorns

The eclipse will bring career opportunities. You will be able to be promoted or recognized in the public sector. Your responsibilities will increase and this will raise your status in society. However, beware of intrigue and competitors - don't get involved in conflicts with influential people to avoid problems.

Aquarians

The eclipse will change your outlook and give you a chance for education and self-development. It is possible to get a diploma, solve legal issues or successfully travel abroad. Relationships with foreigners and knowledge of foreign languages can play an important role. This is a time for growth and expanding horizons.

Fish

The eclipse will bring opportunities to work on finances and property. You will have chances to attract investments or make profitable investments. However, be careful about debts and financial obligations. In personal life, a passionate encounter is possible which may affect the relationship, so be careful about your feelings.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Horoscope

