Officially: Ukrainian military strikes enemy's Kotluban arsenal with Iranian missiles

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 78679 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104954 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 169313 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 139127 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143849 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139317 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183195 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112103 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173642 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104767 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 101136 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110883 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 113020 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 55315 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 61856 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 169279 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 183178 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173628 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200994 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189883 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142358 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142359 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147043 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138441 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155288 views
Officially: Ukrainian military strikes enemy's Kotluban arsenal with Iranian missiles

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 111654 views

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have struck at a Russian missile and artillery weapons storage and modernization arsenal near the village of Kotluban. The operation was carried out with the help of 120 kamikaze attack drones, the distance to the target was over 600 km.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have destroyed the Kotluban military arsenal, according to a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

"Last night, an arsenal for the storage and modernization of rocket and artillery weapons of the Russian occupiers near the village of Kotluban, Volgograd region, was struck," the statement said.

According to the available information, the General Staff reports that an echelon of Iranian missiles arrived at the arsenal on the eve of the strike.

"The military facility was densely covered by electronic warfare and air defense systems, but our units successfully completed the combat mission. A fire and detonation of ammunition is observed on the territory of the arsenal.

The operation was carried out by the Unmanned Systems Forces in cooperation with units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine," the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

The General Staff emphasized that the Defense Forces continue to undermine the enemy's military potential. The General Staff also added that there will be more to come.

Addendum

Earlier, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, reported that the ammunition arsenal of the main missile and artillery armament department of the Russian Ministry of Defense was attacked in the Volgograd region of Russia . Some of Iran's ballistic missiles and launchers were stored there.

In a commentary to UNN, Ukrainian intelligence sources reportedthat the arsenal in the village of Kotluban was attacked around 2:30 am on September 29 with 120 kamikaze strike drones of various types of Ukrainian production. The distance to the target was over 600 kilometers. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
syly-spetsialnykh-operatsii-ukrainaSpecial Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
iranIran

Contact us about advertising