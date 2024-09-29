Officially: Ukrainian military strikes enemy's Kotluban arsenal with Iranian missiles

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have destroyed the Kotluban military arsenal, according to a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

"Last night, an arsenal for the storage and modernization of rocket and artillery weapons of the Russian occupiers near the village of Kotluban, Volgograd region, was struck," the statement said.

According to the available information, the General Staff reports that an echelon of Iranian missiles arrived at the arsenal on the eve of the strike.

"The military facility was densely covered by electronic warfare and air defense systems, but our units successfully completed the combat mission. A fire and detonation of ammunition is observed on the territory of the arsenal.

The operation was carried out by the Unmanned Systems Forces in cooperation with units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine," the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

The General Staff emphasized that the Defense Forces continue to undermine the enemy's military potential. The General Staff also added that there will be more to come.

Addendum

Earlier, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, reported that the ammunition arsenal of the main missile and artillery armament department of the Russian Ministry of Defense was attacked in the Volgograd region of Russia . Some of Iran's ballistic missiles and launchers were stored there.

In a commentary to UNN, Ukrainian intelligence sources reportedthat the arsenal in the village of Kotluban was attacked around 2:30 am on September 29 with 120 kamikaze strike drones of various types of Ukrainian production. The distance to the target was over 600 kilometers.