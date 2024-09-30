Attacked every day: in September, Russia launched more than one thousand three hundred “shaheds” in Ukraine

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 65791 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103359 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 166801 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137738 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143069 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139019 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182114 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112070 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172673 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104746 views

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100099 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109743 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111835 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 47092 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 54088 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 166801 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182114 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172673 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200043 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188976 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141788 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141845 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146556 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137976 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154861 views
Attacked every day: in September, Russia launched more than one thousand three hundred “shaheds” in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14802 views

In September, Russian troops attacked Ukraine daily with kamikaze drones, firing a total of 1,339 “Shaheds.” Ukrainian forces shot down at least 1,107 enemy UAVs, an average of 44 per day.

During September, Russian troops fired 1339 Shahed-type attack UAVs at Ukraine, of which at least 1107 were shot down. This is reported by ArmyInform, citing reports from the Ukrainian Air Force, UNN reports.

Details

According to statistics, this September was the first month when Russians attacked Ukraine with “shaheds” on a daily basis. 

In total, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 1107 Russian drones, and managed to destroy another part with electronic warfare

On average, the Russians launched 44 “Shakhty” daily. The occupiers launched the most attack UAVs on September 14 - 72. In September, there was not a single day without “Shahed” launches

 - summarizes ArmyInform.

Recall

Colonel Alexei Kolomeitsev, head of the center of unmanned aerial vehicles, was killed in Moscow region . The operation was carried out by the local resistance movement in coordination with the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

Contact us about advertising