Attacked every day: in September, Russia launched more than one thousand three hundred “shaheds” in Ukraine

During September, Russian troops fired 1339 Shahed-type attack UAVs at Ukraine, of which at least 1107 were shot down. This is reported by ArmyInform, citing reports from the Ukrainian Air Force, UNN reports.

Details

According to statistics, this September was the first month when Russians attacked Ukraine with “shaheds” on a daily basis.

In total, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 1107 Russian drones, and managed to destroy another part with electronic warfare

On average, the Russians launched 44 “Shakhty” daily. The occupiers launched the most attack UAVs on September 14 - 72. In September, there was not a single day without “Shahed” launches - summarizes ArmyInform.

Recall

Colonel Alexei Kolomeitsev, head of the center of unmanned aerial vehicles, was killed in Moscow region . The operation was carried out by the local resistance movement in coordination with the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.