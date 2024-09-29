Five long-awaited premieres of October: what to watch

The pursuit of youth and beauty, reassessment of life, secrets of the past, intrigue and horrific truth - all this awaits viewers on the big screen in October. UNN offers a selection of movie premieres you shouldn't miss.

The Substance - Hollywood starlet Elizabeth Sparkle's fame and beauty are in the past, though she still hosts a popular fitness show on television. When her show is about to be relaunched with a new star, Elizabeth decides to take a black market drug, a unique cell regenerating drug called Substance. However, perfection comes with a price, and consequences.

- Director: Karoli Farja

- Release date: 10.10.2024

- Genre: Thriller, Fiction

- Duration: 2:20

- Production: USA, Great Britain, France

- Starring: Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley, Dennis Quaid, Hugo Diego Garcia, Gore Abrams, Oscar Lesage, Vincent Collomb, Joseph Balderrama, Olivier Raynal, Matthew Geci, Philippe Schurer, Akil Wingate, Tiffany Hofstetter.

We Live in Time - the main character Almut, a determined woman, has dreamed of being a chef all her life, and the romantic Tobias cannot recover from his recent divorce. A chance meeting changes their lives forever, and now they have a beautiful daughter, a cozy house, and thriving careers. The idyll is broken by the terrible news that Almut is seriously ill. Without losing hope, the couple realizes the value of every moment and decides to live in such a way that not a single minute is wasted.

- Director: John Crowley

- Release date: 31.10.2024

-Genre: Drama, Romance, Comedy, Melodrama

- Duration: 2:00

- Production: Great Britain, USA, France

- Starring: Andrew Garfield, Florence Pugh, Adam James, Marama Corlett.

Smile 2 - global pop sensation Sky Riley, who is embarking on a new world tour, begins to experience terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by new horrors and the pressure of fame, Skye is forced to face her dark past in order to regain control of her life before things spiral out of control.

- Director: Parker Finn

- Release date: 16.10.2024

- Genre: Horror, Thriller

- Duration: 2:12

- Production: USA

- Starring: Naomi Scott, Kyle Gallner, Lucas Gage

Venom: The Last Dance - Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as Venom, one of Marvel's most memorable characters, for the last film in the trilogy. Having adapted to living together, Eddie and Venom have become friends and fight villains together. But now Eddie is being hunted by the military, and Venom is being hunted by his alien relatives, who threaten all living things.

- Director: Kelly Marcel

- Release date: 23.10.2024

- Genre: Action, Fiction

- Duration: 2:00

- Production: USA

- Starring: Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple.

The Conclav - after the death of the Pope, a secret group of cardinals is faced with the task of electing a new head of the Catholic Church. Cardinal Lawrence is charged with leading this secret process. The members of the council weave intrigues, play tricks on each other and learn about the secret of the late pontiff, which threatens to destroy the world they are used to and shake the foundations of the Church.

- Director: Edward Berger

- Release date: 21.11.2024

- Genre: Thriller, Drama

- Duration: 2:00

- Production: USA, Great Britain

- Starring: Rafe Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Isabella Rossellini, Brian F. O'Byrne, Lucian Msamati, Jacek Coman, Sergio Castellito.