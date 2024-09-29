Five long-awaited premieres of October: what to watch

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Five long-awaited premieres of October: what to watch

Five long-awaited premieres of October: what to watch

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 124616 views

In October, the audience will see exciting movie premieres of various genres, from thrillers to superheroes.

The pursuit of youth and beauty, reassessment of life, secrets of the past, intrigue and horrific truth - all this awaits viewers on the big screen in October. UNN offers a selection of movie premieres you shouldn't miss.

The Substance - Hollywood starlet Elizabeth Sparkle's fame and beauty are in the past, though she still hosts a popular fitness show on television. When her show is about to be relaunched with a new star, Elizabeth decides to take a black market drug, a unique cell regenerating drug called Substance. However, perfection comes with a price, and consequences.

- Director: Karoli Farja

- Release date: 10.10.2024

- Genre: Thriller, Fiction

- Duration: 2:20

- Production: USA, Great Britain, France

- Starring: Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley, Dennis Quaid, Hugo Diego Garcia, Gore Abrams, Oscar Lesage, Vincent Collomb, Joseph Balderrama, Olivier Raynal, Matthew Geci, Philippe Schurer, Akil Wingate, Tiffany Hofstetter.

We Live in Time - the main character Almut, a determined woman, has dreamed of being a chef all her life, and the romantic Tobias cannot recover from his recent divorce. A chance meeting changes their lives forever, and now they have a beautiful daughter, a cozy house, and thriving careers. The idyll is broken by the terrible news that Almut is seriously ill. Without losing hope, the couple realizes the value of every moment and decides to live in such a way that not a single minute is wasted.

- Director: John Crowley

- Release date: 31.10.2024

-Genre: Drama, Romance, Comedy, Melodrama

- Duration: 2:00

- Production: Great Britain, USA, France

- Starring: Andrew Garfield, Florence Pugh, Adam James, Marama Corlett.

Smile 2 - global pop sensation Sky Riley, who is embarking on a new world tour, begins to experience terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by new horrors and the pressure of fame, Skye is forced to face her dark past in order to regain control of her life before things spiral out of control.

- Director: Parker Finn

- Release date: 16.10.2024

- Genre: Horror, Thriller

- Duration: 2:12

- Production: USA

- Starring: Naomi Scott, Kyle Gallner, Lucas Gage

Venom: The Last Dance - Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as Venom, one of Marvel's most memorable characters, for the last film in the trilogy. Having adapted to living together, Eddie and Venom have become friends and fight villains together. But now Eddie is being hunted by the military, and Venom is being hunted by his alien relatives, who threaten all living things.

- Director: Kelly Marcel

- Release date: 23.10.2024

- Genre: Action, Fiction

- Duration: 2:00

- Production: USA

- Starring: Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple.

The Conclav - after the death of the Pope, a secret group of cardinals is faced with the task of electing a new head of the Catholic Church. Cardinal Lawrence is charged with leading this secret process. The members of the council weave intrigues, play tricks on each other and learn about the secret of the late pontiff, which threatens to destroy the world they are used to and shake the foundations of the Church.

- Director: Edward Berger

- Release date: 21.11.2024

- Genre: Thriller, Drama

- Duration: 2:00

- Production: USA, Great Britain

- Starring: Rafe Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Isabella Rossellini, Brian F. O'Byrne, Lucian Msamati, Jacek Coman, Sergio Castellito.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

CultureUNN Lite
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom

