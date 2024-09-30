The idea is wrong and socially inadequate. The expert spoke about the work of Hetmantsev's “white business club”

The creation of a "white business club" at the initiative of Danylo Hetmantsev, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, is an anti-reform approach. This law does not contribute to the de-shadowing of the economy, as stated by its initiator. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive commentary to UNN by Andriy Dligach, Chairman of Advanter Group, co-founder of the Center for Economic Recovery.

Context

Experts of the independent analytical platform Vox Ukraine concluded that the creation of the "white business club" in Ukraine was the first anti-reform in a long time .

We immediately stated - even before the decision was made (adoption of the law as a whole - ed.) - that this is an anti-reform approach. There is a purely economic issue and a social one. The social one is that such business segregation is definitely not in favor of the development of integrity. The state should treat all business as a business of integrity. Any ideas with white business clubs are definitely not in favor of building integrity. The second is that only a few percent of businesses will meet the criteria set out in the law in terms of economic efficiency - Dligach noted.

According to him, the analysts conducted a modeling exercise involving more than 200 companies that have the opportunity to join the "white business club" and came to the conclusion that white business integrity does not meet the criteria either because of the specifics of the business model they use or the situation in a particular industry.

Accordingly, the criteria that are selected (in the law - ed.) are not criteria for integrity. These are criteria for assessing something else, but definitely not business integrity - Dligach noted.

In addition, according to him, Hetmantsev's "white business club" does not contribute to the de-shadowing of the economy.

We modeled and did not see a single business that would make sense to change anything in its own taxation system. Even for those who are gray businesses with gray salaries, they do not receive additional arguments in favor of de-shadowing. That is, this idea is wrong, will not work, and is socially inadequate - emphasized Dligach.

He is convinced that the government should cancel "this stupid idea, like other stupid ideas that happen from time to time, and start making real changes.

According to Dligach, it is necessary to carry out a liberal tax reform, change tax administration and abandon the SMKOR system, which allows tax authorities to block tax invoices. In addition, he said, it is necessary to reboot the State Tax Service in the same way as the customs and the Bureau of Economic Security are being rebooted.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has passed the scandalous draft law on the "white business club" by the head of the parliament's tax committee, Danylo Hetmantsev. The document was criticized by both Mr. Hetmantsev's colleagues in parliament and experts. Even legal opinions stated that it did not comply with Ukrainian law.

In their comments to UNN , economic experts pointed out that the document violates the Constitution of Ukraine and creates discriminatory conditions in the business environment.

Analysts of the Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs also concluded that Hetmantsev's draft law contains discriminatory norms and has corruption risks.

Business Ombudsman Roman Vashchuk also stated that the draft law on the "white business club" is discriminatory.

Add

Earlier, UNN described how social media reacted to Hetmantsev's initiative to create a "white business club." Ukrainians, in particular, believe that his bill is an instruction manual for milking a half-dead cow, and that the MP himself is a disaster for the Ukrainian economy.