The court has repeatedly confirmed that Favbet fully and timely fulfills all its tax obligations - statement

$41.610.01
48.130.03
ukenru
Exclusive
03:21 PM • 9416 views
Divorce via "Diia": The Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how it will happen and who it is intended for
03:17 PM • 14745 views
US expects important announcement on arms supplies to Ukraine tomorrow - Whitaker
03:00 PM • 12672 views
Citizenship terminated: Trukhanov received Russian passport in 2015 - SBU
01:31 PM • 23442 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 17239 views
The number of domestic violence reports is increasing in Ukraine: The Gender Policy Commissioner named the reason
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 24911 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
12:39 PM • 14025 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding certain individuals with Russian citizenship: who is it about?
Exclusive
October 14, 11:53 AM • 22922 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
October 14, 11:36 AM • 11771 views
"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes
October 14, 11:14 AM • 10701 views
Dobropillia counteroffensive: 182.4 sq km already liberated, further advance of 1.6 km - SyrskyiVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1.6m/s
81%
752mm
Popular news
Popular European beaches will disappear in 100 years: sea level rising twice as fast - scientistsPhotoOctober 14, 11:07 AM • 8352 views
"Ukrposhta" launches its own parcel lockers with unique features: what awaits UkrainiansOctober 14, 11:19 AM • 6850 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhoto01:05 PM • 16125 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhoto01:19 PM • 14434 views
Emergency power outages introduced in four regions of Ukraine03:03 PM • 6268 views
Publications
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa01:31 PM • 23434 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 24904 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
Exclusive
October 14, 11:53 AM • 22919 views
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 61638 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 62123 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Vitali Klitschko
Vasyl Malyuk
Actual places
Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Odesa
Kyiv Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhoto01:19 PM • 14507 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhoto01:05 PM • 16204 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 30557 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 35096 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion WeekOctober 13, 02:34 PM • 36391 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Diia (service)
The New York Times
Gold
E-6 Mercury

The court has repeatedly confirmed that Favbet fully and timely fulfills all its tax obligations - statement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 362 views

The Favbet group of companies declares full compliance with tax obligations and the legality of its activities, confirmed by the courts. The company records another attempt of pressure from the tax service and calls on the media not to interfere in the judicial process.

The court has repeatedly confirmed that Favbet fully and timely fulfills all its tax obligations - statement

The Favbet group of companies fully and timely fulfills all its tax obligations. The company's activities are legal, transparent, and comply with all requirements of Ukrainian legislation. This fact has been repeatedly confirmed by decisions of Ukrainian courts, which recognized Favbet's actions as lawful, and the tax authorities' claims as unfounded and unsubstantiated. This is stated in the company's statement, reports UNN.

Details

The company noted that over the past few years, the State Tax Service has repeatedly initiated lawsuits against the company, and all these attempts ended in the tax authorities' defeat.

Each time, the courts, considering the cases in an open and adversarial process, confirmed the absence of violations and provided a proper legal assessment of the company's actions.

"Today, we are witnessing another attempt by the tax service to put pressure on Favbet by initiating another lawsuit on similar grounds that have already been considered by the courts and found to be unfounded," the company said.

Favbet respects court decisions and will fully comply with the final court decision.

"At the same time, we are recording attempts to pressure the court by disseminating custom-made publications in the media, which aim to discredit the company and distort the real picture of the judicial process. We call on media representatives not to get involved in judicial processes, not to violate the fundamental norms of the Constitution of Ukraine regarding the independence of the judiciary, and not to allow illegal influence on justice and to allow the courts to make an impartial, objective, and conscientious decision in accordance with the norms of laws," the statement says.

Favbet continues to work responsibly, ensuring billions in revenues to the State Budget of Ukraine and supporting the development of legal gambling business, which is an important component of the Ukrainian economy.

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
State Tax Service of Ukraine
Ukraine