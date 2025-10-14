The court has repeatedly confirmed that Favbet fully and timely fulfills all its tax obligations - statement

The Favbet group of companies fully and timely fulfills all its tax obligations. The company's activities are legal, transparent, and comply with all requirements of Ukrainian legislation. This fact has been repeatedly confirmed by decisions of Ukrainian courts, which recognized Favbet's actions as lawful, and the tax authorities' claims as unfounded and unsubstantiated. This is stated in the company's statement, reports UNN.

Details

The company noted that over the past few years, the State Tax Service has repeatedly initiated lawsuits against the company, and all these attempts ended in the tax authorities' defeat.

Each time, the courts, considering the cases in an open and adversarial process, confirmed the absence of violations and provided a proper legal assessment of the company's actions.

"Today, we are witnessing another attempt by the tax service to put pressure on Favbet by initiating another lawsuit on similar grounds that have already been considered by the courts and found to be unfounded," the company said.

Favbet respects court decisions and will fully comply with the final court decision.

"At the same time, we are recording attempts to pressure the court by disseminating custom-made publications in the media, which aim to discredit the company and distort the real picture of the judicial process. We call on media representatives not to get involved in judicial processes, not to violate the fundamental norms of the Constitution of Ukraine regarding the independence of the judiciary, and not to allow illegal influence on justice and to allow the courts to make an impartial, objective, and conscientious decision in accordance with the norms of laws," the statement says.

Favbet continues to work responsibly, ensuring billions in revenues to the State Budget of Ukraine and supporting the development of legal gambling business, which is an important component of the Ukrainian economy.