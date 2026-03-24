The condition of former Brazilian President Bolsonaro has improved, he may be allowed house arrest

Photo: AP

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been transferred to a regular hospital ward after being treated for pneumonia. Against this backdrop, authorities are considering changing the terms of his sentence. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

According to doctors, Bolsonaro's condition has improved since his hospitalization in mid-March. He was initially placed in a semi-intensive care unit, but is now in a regular ward.

No exact discharge date has been announced yet. He was admitted to the hospital after his health deteriorated in prison.

Possible house arrest

Brazilian Attorney General Paulo Gonet supported the idea of transferring Bolsonaro to house arrest.

The clinical development of the former president's condition recommends a change to house arrest – stated in his position.

The decision must be made by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who is handling the case.

Case context

Bolsonaro, who led Brazil from 2019-2022, is serving a 27-year prison sentence for organizing an attempted coup in 2023.

His family and allies have repeatedly requested a change in the terms of his sentence, citing health reasons.

Brazilian ex-president Bolsonaro to be transferred to Papuda prison to serve sentence for coup attempt