Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 2946 views

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 93157 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 105535 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121475 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190207 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234330 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143754 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369358 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181821 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149659 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the program of energy efficiency and strengthening the sustainability of the Ukrainian energy system for UAH 759 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29870 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the program of energy efficiency and sustainability of the Ukrainian energy system worth UAH 759 million, which includes a reduction in loan rates for the implementation of energy efficiency projects and the establishment of alternative energy sources.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the use of funds from the state fund for decarbonization and energy efficient transformation, which will allow launching an additional program for energy efficiency and strengthening the sustainability of the Ukrainian energy system for UAH 759 million. This was stated by Prime Minister Denis Shmygal during a government meeting, reports UNN.

Details

"Today we are approving the procedure for using the funds of the state fund for decarbonization and energy efficient transformation. We are talking about an additional program of energy efficiency and strengthening the sustainability of the Ukrainian energy system for UAH 759 million.

What will these funds be used for? First of all, to reduce loan rates for the implementation of energy efficiency projects and the installation of alternative energy sources," Shmygal said.

He added that the state expands the opportunity to get soft loans, or businesses and people can reduce electricity consumption or create an additional source for its generation.

Addition

The representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk saidthat the procedure defines the mechanism for using the funds provided for in the state budget under the budget program state fund for decarbonization and energy efficient transformation.

It is envisaged that budget funds are allocated in the following areas::

  • financial support of measures and state targeted programs in the field of energy efficiency, increasing the use of renewable energy sources and alternative fuels, and reducing carbon emissions;
  • financial support for compensation, reimbursement, reduction of the cost of obligations of individuals and legal entities under loan agreements concluded for the implementation of energy-efficient measures, introduction of energy services, increasing the use of renewable energy sources and alternative fuels, and reducing carbon emissions;
  • fulfilling debt obligations on loans received by the state for the implementation of investment projects in the field of energy efficiency, increasing the use of renewable energy sources and alternative fuels, and reducing carbon emissions.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the Cabinet of ministers to immediately submit a program to encourage the installation of solar generation in Ukraine and energy storage facilities, as well as the most favorable program. He also noted that all critical infrastructure facilities need appropriate alternative sources of energy supply.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal