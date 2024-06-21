The Cabinet of Ministers approved the program of energy efficiency and strengthening the sustainability of the Ukrainian energy system for UAH 759 million

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the use of funds from the state fund for decarbonization and energy efficient transformation, which will allow launching an additional program for energy efficiency and strengthening the sustainability of the Ukrainian energy system for UAH 759 million. This was stated by Prime Minister Denis Shmygal during a government meeting, reports UNN.

Details

"Today we are approving the procedure for using the funds of the state fund for decarbonization and energy efficient transformation. We are talking about an additional program of energy efficiency and strengthening the sustainability of the Ukrainian energy system for UAH 759 million.

What will these funds be used for? First of all, to reduce loan rates for the implementation of energy efficiency projects and the installation of alternative energy sources," Shmygal said.

He added that the state expands the opportunity to get soft loans, or businesses and people can reduce electricity consumption or create an additional source for its generation.

Addition

The representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk saidthat the procedure defines the mechanism for using the funds provided for in the state budget under the budget program state fund for decarbonization and energy efficient transformation.

It is envisaged that budget funds are allocated in the following areas::

financial support of measures and state targeted programs in the field of energy efficiency, increasing the use of renewable energy sources and alternative fuels, and reducing carbon emissions;

financial support for compensation, reimbursement, reduction of the cost of obligations of individuals and legal entities under loan agreements concluded for the implementation of energy-efficient measures, introduction of energy services, increasing the use of renewable energy sources and alternative fuels, and reducing carbon emissions;



fulfilling debt obligations on loans received by the state for the implementation of investment projects in the field of energy efficiency, increasing the use of renewable energy sources and alternative fuels, and reducing carbon emissions.



Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the Cabinet of ministers to immediately submit a program to encourage the installation of solar generation in Ukraine and energy storage facilities, as well as the most favorable program. He also noted that all critical infrastructure facilities need appropriate alternative sources of energy supply.