The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three Smerch MLRS and occupiers' fuel bases - "Madyar"

Fighters of the 414th Separate Brigade of Unmanned Systems "Birds of Madyar" destroyed three BM-30 "Smerch/Tornado-S" MLRS and a TZM (transport-loading vehicle) for MLRS, and burned fuel tanks. This was reported on Telegram by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, reports UNN.

Details

The MLRS base was located in the area of the occupied Crimean settlement of Sovkhoznoye.

Three 300 mm "Smerch" or "Tornado" multiple launch rocket systems and a self-propelled transport-loading vehicle for them were destroyed at once. - Madyar's post reads.

Also, the unmanned systems unit, in cooperation with the SBU, destroyed fuel tanks in the area of the settlement of Novosvitlivka, in the occupied Luhansk region.

Recall

Over the past day, March 28, 236 combat engagements took place at the front. The occupiers launched one missile strike using one missile and 89 air strikes, dropping 280 guided aerial bombs.

At the same time, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported hitting or destroying 1305 enemy targets.