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The anti-corruption system is limping, while the fight against corruption has become fashionable: MP Rakhmanin criticized activists and anti-corruption agencies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 958 views

Serhii Rakhmanin called the anti-corruption system flawed and said it was harming defense manufacturers. He also criticized activists for whom the issue is a source of income.

The anti-corruption system is limping, while the fight against corruption has become fashionable: MP Rakhmanin criticized activists and anti-corruption agencies

Ukraine’s anti-corruption system is imperfect, and there are many questions about its operation, while most anti-corruption activists engage in this field because it brings in money. Serhii Rakhmanin, a member of parliament and a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, expressed this view in an interview with BBC News Ukraine reported by UNN.

"The anti-corruption system is lame and imperfect. I have more questions about it than I would like. They are certainly not saints," Rakhmanin said.

According to him, anti-corruption agencies have repeatedly significantly complicated the work of individual Ukrainian weapons manufacturers, and some criminal cases subsequently fell apart.

"No one will ever compensate for the damage caused to the country’s defense capability," the lawmaker said.

Rakhmanin separately criticized some anti-corruption activists who set the trend for anti-corruption issues, anti-corruption investigations, and anti-corruption rhetoric. In his view, for some of them, the fight against corruption has become not only a matter of public interest but also a source of income.

"People here write about corruption not only because it hurts them, but because it is fashionable. A large number of people who wake up and go to bed talking about the fight against corruption couldn’t care less about that fight. But it is fashionable or simply brings in money," Rakhmanin said.

Lilia Podolyak

War in UkrainePolitics
Verkhovna Rada