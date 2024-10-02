The Administrator of the Urban Planning Cadastre has started working in Ukraine

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 53474 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101919 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164638 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136535 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142376 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138684 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181069 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112034 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171884 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104731 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 94572 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108726 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110832 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 39197 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 46633 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164638 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181069 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171884 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199280 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188257 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141300 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141406 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146150 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137606 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154524 views
The Administrator of the Urban Planning Cadastre has started working in Ukraine

The Administrator of the Urban Planning Cadastre has started working in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13708 views

On October 1, 2024, the Administrator of the Urban Planning Cadastre at the state level was launched in Ukraine. This is an important step in the digitalization of the country and the creation of a modern system for managing processes in the field of urban development.

Since October 1, 2024, the Administrator of the Urban Planning Cadastre has been working at the state level in Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Reconstruction of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Digitalization of the urban planning sector: the Administrator of the Urban Planning Cadastre at the state level has been launched. This is an important step towards digitalizing the country and creating a modern system for managing processes in the field of urban development

- the ministry noted.

The State Enterprise "Administrator of the Urban Planning Cadastre at the State Level" has been appointed as the administrator of the Unified State Electronic System in the Field of Construction (USESC) and the Unified State Register of Addresses (USRA). Its task as administrator is to ensure transparency, accessibility and effective management of the Urban Planning Cadastre at the state level. This will be made possible through the introduction of modern digital technologies that will facilitate the design, development and management of real estate throughout the country.

The work of the urban planning cadastre at the state level is expected to increase transparency in urban planning, develop the digital economy, and improve conditions for investors.

Recall

Earlier, the Ministry of Digital Transformation pointed outthat previously cadastres existed only in some local governments. In addition, most urban planning documentation was in paper form. Because of this, documents were lost, forged, or delayed for the sake of bribes. However, now all interaction with urban planning documents will take place through the unified electronic system of the Urban Planning Cadastre.

Shmyhal on the inventory of agricultural land: 23% of land is still not included in the cadastre20.08.24, 19:28 • 72125 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

ukraineUkraine

