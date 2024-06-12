Teenager drowned in a pond in Donetsk region

In Donetsk region, a 15-year-old teenager drowned while swimming in a pond, reports UNH, citing the State Emergency Service.

Details

The incident occurred yesterday, June 11, at a local reservoir in the village of Kopani, Pokrovsk district. A 15-year-old boy went missing while swimming there.

State Emergency Service divers found the teenager's body, brought it ashore and handed it over to police.

The State Emergency Service called for compliance with safety rules while staying on water bodies and for talking to your children about it.

Addendum

Last week in Ukraine 23 people died on the water, including 4 children.

On June 11, it was reported that an 8-year-old boy drowned in Kharkiv at the Petrenkivske Reservoir .