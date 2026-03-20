Systemic abuses in the Medical Guarantees Program were exposed in Ukraine, with damages exceeding UAH 100 million

In Ukraine, large-scale instances of illegal appropriation of budget funds were uncovered during the execution of contracts within the Medical Guarantees Program between the National Health Service of Ukraine and healthcare facilities. The preliminary amount of damages is 108.3 million UAH, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, prosecutorial bodies, together with the National Police, uncovered large-scale instances of illegal appropriation of budget funds during the execution of contracts within the Medical Guarantees Program between the National Health Service of Ukraine and healthcare facilities. The preliminary amount of damages is 108.3 million UAH - the statement reads.

Details

The investigation established that the abuses were systemic and related to the principle of "money follows the patient." Certain medical institutions entered fictitious information about services rendered into the electronic system, artificially increasing their volume, and also inflated the cost of purchasing medical equipment to receive more funding.

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On March 20, 2026, within the framework of 26 criminal proceedings, a large-scale operation was carried out in 18 regions of Ukraine - 70 searches were conducted.

Currently, in 12 criminal proceedings, 18 individuals have been notified of suspicion, including heads of medical institutions, an entrepreneur, accountants, and medical workers.

The established facts indicate systemic attempts by certain officials to monetize budget funds intended for patient treatment by manipulating medical service records.

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