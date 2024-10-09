ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Actual
Almost three dozen doctors detained: corruption scheme to evade mobilization exposed in Rivne

Almost three dozen doctors detained: corruption scheme to evade mobilization exposed in Rivne

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12173 views

The SBU uncovered a large-scale corruption scheme in Rivne, where doctors sold fake documents about illnesses to evade mobilization. Three organizers were detained and over UAH 14 million was seized.

In Rivne, law enforcement officers uncovered a large-scale corruption scheme to evade mobilization. Almost three dozen honeymooners led by a local businesswoman were selling documents about the alleged presence of severe heart disease. This was stated by the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the case, the deal was organized by the head of a local real estate agency and two of her subordinates, who involved 26 healthcare workers in illegal activities. Among them were officials of the medical and social expert commissions of the regional center.

In exchange for money, the defendants helped evaders to escape the draft on the basis of forged documents about the presence of severe heart or nervous system diseases. The cost of such “services” ranged from 15 to 20 thousand US dollars per client.

NACP to re-examine declaration of Khmelnytsky MSEC head Krupa07.10.24, 19:27 • 15320 views

As a result of complex measures, law enforcement officers detained three organizers of the scheme while transferring USD 16,700 from a new fugitive.

During the searches, the law enforcement officers found over UAH 14 million, allegedly obtained illegally. Also seized were forged medical reports, draft records, mobile phones and computer equipment with evidence of crimes.

Currently, the detainees have been notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of influence). They are in custody and face up to 5 years in prison. The investigation is ongoing to bring to justice all persons involved in corruption, including tax evaders who used the “service”

- the SBU summarized. 

AddendumAddendum

Law enforcement officers found that in order to implement the “scheme”, the defendants completely falsified the medical histories of the evaders, in particular, regarding their stay in hospital.

Subsequently, on the basis of these documents, representatives of medical advisory and medical and social expert commissions prepared conclusions on the unfitness of the “patients” for military service.

To find potential clients, the organizers of the fraud used the established connections of the real estate agency. The resulting “profits” were distributed among all the participants in the crime.

Recall

In Kyiv region , the head of the MSEC, who helped evaders obtain a disability group to postpone the draft, will be tried. The official entered fictitious information about the disease, which allowed him to avoid mobilization.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
khmelnytskyi-ukrainaKhmelnytsky
rivneRivne
kyivKyiv

