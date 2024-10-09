Almost three dozen doctors detained: corruption scheme to evade mobilization exposed in Rivne

In Rivne, law enforcement officers uncovered a large-scale corruption scheme to evade mobilization. Almost three dozen honeymooners led by a local businesswoman were selling documents about the alleged presence of severe heart disease. This was stated by the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the case, the deal was organized by the head of a local real estate agency and two of her subordinates, who involved 26 healthcare workers in illegal activities. Among them were officials of the medical and social expert commissions of the regional center.

In exchange for money, the defendants helped evaders to escape the draft on the basis of forged documents about the presence of severe heart or nervous system diseases. The cost of such “services” ranged from 15 to 20 thousand US dollars per client.

NACP to re-examine declaration of Khmelnytsky MSEC head Krupa

As a result of complex measures, law enforcement officers detained three organizers of the scheme while transferring USD 16,700 from a new fugitive.

During the searches, the law enforcement officers found over UAH 14 million, allegedly obtained illegally. Also seized were forged medical reports, draft records, mobile phones and computer equipment with evidence of crimes.

Currently, the detainees have been notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of influence). They are in custody and face up to 5 years in prison. The investigation is ongoing to bring to justice all persons involved in corruption, including tax evaders who used the “service” - the SBU summarized.

AddendumAddendum

Law enforcement officers found that in order to implement the “scheme”, the defendants completely falsified the medical histories of the evaders, in particular, regarding their stay in hospital.

Subsequently, on the basis of these documents, representatives of medical advisory and medical and social expert commissions prepared conclusions on the unfitness of the “patients” for military service.

To find potential clients, the organizers of the fraud used the established connections of the real estate agency. The resulting “profits” were distributed among all the participants in the crime.

Recall

In Kyiv region , the head of the MSEC, who helped evaders obtain a disability group to postpone the draft, will be tried. The official entered fictitious information about the disease, which allowed him to avoid mobilization.