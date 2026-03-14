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Syrskyi revealed details of the Defense Forces' advance and discussed prospects in the Southern operational zone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 456 views

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine met with the commanders of the offensive group in the Southern operational zone. The Defense Forces are liberating settlements and destroying the enemy.

Syrskyi revealed details of the Defense Forces' advance and discussed prospects in the Southern operational zone

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced the discussion of prospects for further actions in the Southern operational zone, where he met with the leadership of the offensive group and units conducting offensive operations, and indicated that the Defense Forces are "gradually advancing, fighting for the liberation of settlements," writes UNN.

I dedicated the day to working in the Southern operational zone, where active hostilities continue. I met with the leadership of our offensive group, as well as commanders of brigades, regiments, and battalions that are conducting offensive operations. I heard reports on the results of previous tasks, on the current situation and actions in the designated areas. The Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding the designated lines, destroying the enemy, gradually advancing, and fighting for the liberation of settlements.

- wrote Syrskyi.

According to him, on the spot he "gave instructions to resolve problematic issues."

"We discussed options and prospects for further actions. Our priorities are the liberation of Ukrainian territory from the occupiers and the preservation of the lives of our soldiers. At the same time, information silence is important for a successful operation," said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"I thank every serviceman for their resilience and dedicated service to Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized Syrskyi.

Defense Forces liberated 9 settlements in the Oleksandrivka direction and continue the offensive02.03.26, 15:56 • 3704 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
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