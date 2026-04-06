Svyrydenko discussed with MPs the "homework" for EU and IMF financing - says there is an agreement on a number of urgent laws

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced that she had met with the heads of parliamentary committees, where they discussed "homework" for EU and IMF financing, and that there was an agreement on a number of urgent draft laws, UNN reports.

We held a meeting with the heads of Verkhovna Rada committees. To ensure stable international financing for Ukraine, particularly within the framework of the Ukraine Facility and the IMF program, Ukraine must do its "homework" to continue reforms. The key role in this is shared: by the parliament and the government. - Svyrydenko wrote on social media.

According to her, they discussed with the people's deputies "key norms necessary for continuing reforms, fulfilling our obligations to partners, and further promoting the European integration course." "I thank the people's deputies for the dialogue and readiness to work together on decisions important for the state," she noted.

We agreed that urgent draft laws, on which there is an understanding, will be put on the agenda. We will also continue consultations on other documents that cause discussions. - Svyrydenko noted.

Cabinet of Ministers approved a package of tax bills as part of its obligations to the IMF. With parcels and digital platforms - but so far without VAT for individual entrepreneurs