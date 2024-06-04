Recently, a scandal broke out in the Odessa region due to the fact that the company "Olsides Black Sea" tried to illegally use the road, which is on the balance sheet of the strategic enterprise "Odessa Portside plant". UNN found out what is known about the owner of the specified company.

Vyacheslav Petrishche, chairman of the Olsids group, has a rather ambiguous reputation in the market and, as they said, business partners "do not differ in the integrity of doing business." In particular , as the media wrote , Petrishche "left" his former partner from Greece, Theodore Margellos, at the beginning of his career. He wanted to become a partner of the Greek in the company Euromeal, which sold cereals and oilseeds. However, he was refused and therefore decided to leave the company. But just quitting wasn't enough, so Petrishche and two other Margellons managers left the company, taking all the databases and luring customers to them. Less than a RIC after petrishche's dismissal, Margellos was forced to sell the company to Euromeal.

Another" black spot "on Petrishche's reputation was that he worked with the deputy from the" party of Regions " Ekaterina Vashchuk . However, after the revolution of dignity, he became a supporter of the Batkivshchyna party. In addition, Vyacheslav Petrishche was associated with Mikhail Saakashvili when the latter served as chairman of the Odessa RSA.

As it turned out, Petrishche is a "big fan" of the work of the Russian writer Mikhail Bulgakov, who was recognized as a ukrainophobe. The head of" Olsides " recalled all the works of the writer-ukrainophobe, commenting on his FB page news about the tour for nudists in the Museum of Barcelona.

In addition, he supported the statement about the Russian politician Robert Fico that "Ukraine is the most corrupt country in the world" .

It is not surprising that Alcides Black Sea also has a reputation in the market as a company that plus the laws of civilized business. In particular, Olsides Black Sea was included in the list of Ukrainian companies that carried out export operations through Swiss intermediaries and thus avoided paying income tax in Ukraine . Also in 2019, the company" Olsides Black Sea " appeared in criminal proceedings on minimizing taxes on the purchase of sunflower seeds. And in September last year BEB and the SBU came to her with searches.

Loud scandal with counterfeit sunflower oil – what does the Olsidz group of companies have to do with it

Alcides Black Sea has received an illegal permit from the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority to use berth No. 1 of Yuzhny port, although it is not intended for loading ships with vegetable oil.

Without signing any contracts, the company tried to direct its transport to the Berth, by road, which is on the balance sheet of the Odessa Portside plant, and is intended for evacuation in case of emergencies.

The OPP management tried to resolve the situation in a civilized manner and on May 21 sent a draft agreement on the use of infrastructure to Olsides Black Sea. However, instead of settling all the issues, the commercial structure sued The Strategic Enterprise.