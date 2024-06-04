ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 34750 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100079 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143414 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148115 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243400 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172738 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164295 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148145 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221873 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112998 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 73618 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109776 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 32584 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 46011 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 80628 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243400 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221873 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208256 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234191 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221215 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 34750 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 23758 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 29339 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109776 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112409 views
Actual
"Supporter" of Bulgakov and Fico: who is the owner of the company" Olsidz", which went to war on"OPP"

"Supporter" of Bulgakov and Fico: who is the owner of the company" Olsidz", which went to war on"OPP"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 177829 views

Vyacheslav Petrishche, owner of Olsides Black Sea, has a mixed reputation for supporting the works of Mikhail Bulgakov and the statement of pro - Russian politician Robert Fico that "Ukraine is the most corrupt country in the world.

Recently, a scandal broke out in the Odessa region due to the fact that the company "Olsides Black Sea" tried to illegally use the road, which is on the balance sheet of the strategic enterprise "Odessa Portside plant". UNN found out what is known about the owner of the specified company.

Vyacheslav Petrishche, chairman of the Olsids group, has a rather ambiguous reputation in the market and, as they said, business partners "do not differ in the integrity of doing business." In particular , as the media wrote , Petrishche "left" his former partner from Greece, Theodore Margellos, at the beginning of his career. He wanted to become a partner of the Greek in the company Euromeal, which sold cereals and oilseeds. However, he was refused and therefore decided to leave the company. But just quitting wasn't enough, so Petrishche and two other Margellons managers left the company, taking all the databases and luring customers to them. Less than a RIC after petrishche's dismissal, Margellos was forced to sell the company to Euromeal.

Another" black spot "on Petrishche's reputation was that he worked with the deputy from the" party of Regions " Ekaterina Vashchuk . However, after the revolution of dignity, he became a supporter of the Batkivshchyna party. In addition, Vyacheslav Petrishche was associated with Mikhail Saakashvili when the latter served as chairman of the Odessa RSA. 

As it turned out, Petrishche is a "big fan" of the work of the Russian writer Mikhail Bulgakov, who was recognized as a ukrainophobe. The head of" Olsides " recalled all the works of the writer-ukrainophobe, commenting on his FB page news about the tour for nudists in the Museum of Barcelona.

In addition, he supported the statement about the Russian politician Robert Fico that "Ukraine is the most corrupt country in the world" .

It is not surprising that Alcides Black Sea also has a reputation in the market as a company that plus the laws of civilized business. In particular, Olsides Black Sea was included in the list of Ukrainian companies that carried out export operations through Swiss intermediaries and thus avoided paying income tax in Ukraine . Also in 2019, the company" Olsides Black Sea " appeared in criminal proceedings on minimizing taxes on the purchase of sunflower seeds. And in September last year BEB and the SBU came to her with searches.

Loud scandal with counterfeit sunflower oil – what does the Olsidz group of companies have to do with it03.06.24, 09:22 • 120746 views

recall

Alcides Black Sea has received an illegal permit from the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority to use berth No. 1 of Yuzhny port, although it is not intended for loading ships with vegetable oil.

Without signing any contracts, the company tried to direct its transport to the Berth, by road, which is on the balance sheet of the Odessa Portside plant, and is intended for evacuation in case of emergencies.

The OPP management tried to resolve the situation in a civilized manner and on May 21 sent a draft agreement on the use of infrastructure to Olsides Black Sea. However, instead of settling all the issues, the commercial structure sued The Strategic Enterprise.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPoliticsCrimes and emergenciesPublications

Contact us about advertising