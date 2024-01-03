Sumy region: Russian army shells nine communities, there are wounded

In the Sumy region, the Russian military shelled the Velykopysarivska community with grenade launchers and artillery. A person was injured during one of the attacks. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Velykopysarivska community: grenade launcher shelling (12 explosions) and artillery shelling (33 explosions). One civilian was injured. - said the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Details

According to the JFO, the occupants attacked the region 25 times on Wednesday. They hit the border areas and settlements. A total of 184 explosions were recorded in Sumy region in 9 communities.

It is noted that the enemy attacked Myropilska, Khotynska, Hlukhivska, Sveska, Krasnopilska, Yunakivska and Seredyna-Budska communities with mortars.

And the Russians fired at Bilopil with self-propelled artillery systems, MLRS, mortars and grenade launchers.

Casualties were reported only in the Velykopysarivska community. The invaders from the Russian Federation fired at the residents with grenade launchers and artillery.

Recall

The day before, Russians attacked residents of four communities in Sumy region. In total, Russia fired 7 times at the region, launching more than five dozen shells.