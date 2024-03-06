$41.340.03
Strike on shopping center in Nikopol: fire breaks out at the arrival site - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54431 views

A shopping center in Nikopol caught fire after being shelled by Russian troops, no casualties have been reported so far.

Strike on shopping center in Nikopol: fire breaks out at the arrival site - media

A shopping center in Nikopol is on fire after being hit by Russian military. There is no information about the wounded and dead yet. This was reported by Suspilne correspondents, UNN reports.

Russian troops hit one of the shopping centers in Nikopol. Information about the wounded and dead is being clarified.

- Suspilne reports.

Details

More detailed information will be released after the fire is extinguished, the press service of the Nikopol District Military Administration said in a comment to the national TV broadcaster.

Yevhen Yevtushenko, the head of the local MVA  , also asked the locals "not involved in the response to the consequences to leave the street.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarCrimes and emergencies
Suspilne
