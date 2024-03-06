Strike on shopping center in Nikopol: fire breaks out at the arrival site - media

A shopping center in Nikopol is on fire after being hit by Russian military. There is no information about the wounded and dead yet. This was reported by Suspilne correspondents, UNN reports.

Details

More detailed information will be released after the fire is extinguished, the press service of the Nikopol District Military Administration said in a comment to the national TV broadcaster.

Yevhen Yevtushenko, the head of the local MVA , also asked the locals "not involved in the response to the consequences to leave the street.