Strike on Epicenter in Kharkiv: death toll rises to 5
Kyiv • UNN
Russian strikes on a hypermarket in Kharkiv killed 5 people, injured 40, and left 16 missing.
The death toll from the Russian strikes on the hypermarket has risen to five. Rescuers found another body in the Epicenter, Mayor Igor Terekhov said, UNN reports .
Details
Rescuers find another body of the deceased in the Epicenter
Recall
On May 25, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv. At least 5 people were killed, 40 wounded, and 16 missing.
The explosion in Kharkiv occurred around 16:02. After the explosion, a fire broke out in Kharkiv. It hit a construction hypermarket.
Death toll rises during Russian attack on construction hypermarket25.05.24, 21:30 • 25576 views