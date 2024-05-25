Strike on Epicenter in Kharkiv: death toll rises to 5

The death toll from the Russian strikes on the hypermarket has risen to five. Rescuers found another body in the Epicenter, Mayor Igor Terekhov said, UNN reports .

Rescuers find another body of the deceased in the Epicenter

On May 25, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv. At least 5 people were killed, 40 wounded, and 16 missing.

The explosion in Kharkiv occurred around 16:02. After the explosion, a fire broke out in Kharkiv. It hit a construction hypermarket.

