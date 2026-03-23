Stocks rise, oil prices fall after Trump's statement on ending the war, despite Iran's denials - Media
Kyiv • UNN
The S&P 500 index rose by 1.1% after news of possible US-Iran talks. Brent crude oil prices fell below $100 per barrel amid the statements.
Cautious relief swept through financial markets after US President Donald Trump announced that the US had discussed with Iran a possible end to the war, UNN reports with reference to AP.
Details
The publication notes that oil prices fell on Monday, and stock prices jumped on Wall Street after heavy losses suffered elsewhere in the world before Trump's statement.
The S&P 500 index rose by 1.1%, showing its best performance since the beginning of the war. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 1.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite index by 1.4%.
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The price of Brent crude oil again fell below $100 per barrel.
But in the morning, the fluctuations were even sharper, before Iranian officials denied information about the start of negotiations.
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