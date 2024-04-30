Stefanishyna: there will be no forced return of Ukrainians from abroad

Ukraine will not forcibly return men of conscription age from abroad, said Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olga Stefanishyna, commenting on the issue of the temporary suspension of consular services abroad. Stefanishyna said this in an interview with DW, UNN reports .

Stefanishyna said that in May, European Commissioner for Home Affairs and Migration Ilvi Johansson will visit Ukraine to discuss the future legal status of Ukrainians abroad, as the current mechanism of temporary protection in the EU is valid until March 2025.

There will be no restrictions and no forced return of Ukrainian citizens of any gender or age to a country at war. But there are no pleasant solutions in matters of war, and let's not forget that the war is ongoing and we have to win it - Stefanishyna emphasized.

Stefanishyna assured that providing their data to the territorial centers of recruitment and social support does not mean automatic mobilization to the front.

"Ukraine has passed a law on mobilization , and we need to understand to what extent we can replace the guys at the front. We are talking about the mobilization potential - accounting and information. And this is the primary goal of our decision," the Vice Prime Minister said.

Recall

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has temporarily suspended the acceptance of new applications for consular services from Ukrainian men aged 18-60 who are temporarily abroad due to the new law on military service and mobilization, which will come into force on May 18, 2024.

