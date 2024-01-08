State Emergency Service of Ukraine destroys 193 munitions in Kharkiv region over a week, over 86 thousand defused since the beginning of war

Last week, a combined unit of the State Emergency Service destroyed 193 pieces of ammunition in Kharkiv region. In total, 86,984 explosive devices have been destroyed in the region since the beginning of the war. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv region, Yevhen Vasylenko, during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN .

Details

According to Vasylenko, last week sappers of the combined unit of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine conducted 144 engagements in Kharkiv region, during which 193 pieces of ammunition were removed and neutralized.

He noted that sappers of the SES consolidated detachment, which includes 21 pyrotechnic crews, 107 sappers and 45 units of equipment, are currently working in Kharkiv region

Since the beginning of the war, SES pyrotechnics have surveyed more than 4,308 hectares of territory, including 140.5 hectares using mechanized demining machines. They also cleared 3,016 kilometers of power lines. 86,984 explosive items were found and neutralized - Vasylenko noted.

The spokesperson also noted that no civilian explosions were recorded over the past week.

Recall

Four people died in Kharkiv region due to fires from January 1 to 7. Two more people died under the rubble.