State Emergency Service of Ukraine destroys 193 munitions in Kharkiv region over a week, over 86 thousand defused since the beginning of war

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 103127 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113465 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 143752 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140284 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177662 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172186 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284802 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178290 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167300 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148884 views

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 33507 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 36806 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 47423 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 67086 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 33223 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 103135 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284805 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252023 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237104 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262279 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 67086 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 143758 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107448 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107405 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123475 views
State Emergency Service of Ukraine destroys 193 munitions in Kharkiv region over a week, over 86 thousand defused since the beginning of war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30173 views

Last week, the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv region neutralized 193 munitions, bringing the total to 86,984 since the start of the war.

Last week, a combined unit of the State Emergency Service destroyed 193 pieces of ammunition in Kharkiv region. In total, 86,984 explosive devices have been destroyed in the region since the beginning of the war. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv region, Yevhen Vasylenko, during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN .

Details

According to Vasylenko, last week sappers of the combined unit of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine conducted 144 engagements in Kharkiv region, during which 193 pieces of ammunition were removed and neutralized.

He noted that sappers of the SES consolidated detachment, which includes 21 pyrotechnic crews, 107 sappers and 45 units of equipment, are currently working in Kharkiv region

Since the beginning of the war, SES pyrotechnics have surveyed more than 4,308 hectares of territory, including 140.5 hectares using mechanized demining machines. They also cleared 3,016 kilometers of power lines. 86,984 explosive items were found and neutralized

- Vasylenko noted.

The spokesperson also noted that no civilian explosions were recorded over the past week.

Recall

Four people died in Kharkiv region due to fires from January 1 to 7. Two more people died under the rubble.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War

