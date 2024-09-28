ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Customs officers accused of illegal exemption from payment of UAH 110 million

Customs officers accused of illegal exemption from payment of UAH 110 million

 • 97875 views

The Sumy Prosecutor's Office has filed a case against five customs officers. They are accused of unlawfully releasing a company from paying UAH 110 million in customs duties due to improper performance of duties.

The Sumy Prosecutor's Office accuses customs officers of unjustifiably releasing an entrepreneur from UAH 110 million in customs payments. This is reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Sumy region, UNN reports.

Details

The Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office has completed the investigation and submitted to the court indictments against four chief state inspectors of the Central Customs Post in Sumy and one inspector from the Velyka Pysarivka Customs Post.

The investigation revealed that the defendants, without checking the legality of the application of customs privileges, exempted the limited liability company from paying customs duties and value added tax. They unlawfully applied the preference, which came into force only on April 1, 2022, while the goods were imported into the customs territory of Ukraine before that date.

The state budget of Ukraine suffered losses of UAH 110 million as a result of improper performance of official duties by customs officers. The pre-trial investigation was conducted by investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation in Poltava.

Businessman in Sumy region sentenced to 10 years for embezzlement of UAH 1.5 million03.09.24, 06:07 • 32045 views

Julia Kotwicka

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
prosecutor-general-of-ukraineProsecutor General of Ukraine
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
poltavaPoltava
sumySums

