Businessman in Sumy region sentenced to 10 years for embezzlement of UAH 1.5 million

In Sumy region, an entrepreneur was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison for embezzling UAH 1.5 million during road repairs and school reconstruction. This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Sumy region, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Krolevets Department of the Konotop District Prosecutor's Office, in 2016, the executive committee of the Krolevets City Council signed a contract with an entrepreneur for the overhaul of the road surface of Vynohradova Street. In 2017, the same entrepreneur performed work on the reconstruction of a school boiler room under a contract with the Education Department of the Krolevets District State Administration.

In both cases, the entrepreneur deliberately overstated the amount of work performed and the cost of materials, which allowed him to misappropriate UAH 1.2 million during the repair of the road and UAH 300 thousand during the reconstruction of the boiler house.

Since the accused has been hiding from the investigation for a long time, a special court proceeding was held against him and he was put on the international wanted list.