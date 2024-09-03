ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121048 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124147 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 202730 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155885 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154095 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143468 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200480 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112482 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188959 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105132 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Businessman in Sumy region sentenced to 10 years for embezzlement of UAH 1.5 million

Businessman in Sumy region sentenced to 10 years for embezzlement of UAH 1.5 million

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32047 views

In Sumy region, an entrepreneur was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison for embezzling UAH 1.5 million during road repairs and school reconstruction. The defendant is hiding from the investigation and is on the international wanted list.

In Sumy region, an entrepreneur was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison for embezzling UAH 1.5 million during road repairs and school reconstruction. This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Sumy region, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Krolevets Department of the Konotop District Prosecutor's Office, in 2016, the executive committee of the Krolevets City Council signed a contract with an entrepreneur for the overhaul of the road surface of Vynohradova Street. In 2017, the same entrepreneur performed work on the reconstruction of a school boiler room under a contract with the Education Department of the Krolevets District State Administration.

In both cases, the entrepreneur deliberately overstated the amount of work performed and the cost of materials, which allowed him to misappropriate UAH 1.2 million during the repair of the road and UAH 300 thousand during the reconstruction of the boiler house.

Since the accused has been hiding from the investigation for a long time, a special court proceeding was held against him and he was put on the international wanted list.

09.08.23, 22:49 • 284262 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

EconomyCrimes and emergencies

