Special Tribunal on Russia's aggression against Ukraine - Sybiha thanked Sweden for an important step

Ukraine is grateful to Sweden for its decision to join the Agreement on a Special Tribunal to punish the Russian leadership as a founding country. This was announced on the social network "X" by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, reports UNN.

Details

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine thanked his Swedish counterpart Maria Malmer Stenergard for this decision.

The momentum for establishing the tribunal is growing, and we call on all states to join it. Accountability for this crime will not only ensure justice for its victims but also prevent the recurrence of similar crimes. - Sybiha stated.

The head of the domestic Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized: there can be no lasting peace without justice.

Together we will ensure full accountability for the crime of aggression against Ukraine - he summarized.

Context

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard announced that Stockholm would join the creation of a special tribunal to investigate Russia's crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Prior to that, on June 25, 2025, Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal to investigate the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Recall

Ukraine welcomed the European Commission's proposal to initiate the process of the EU joining the founders of the Special Tribunal on Russia's crime of aggression against Ukraine.