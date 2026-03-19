Slovenia demands investigation into Israeli company Black Cube's interference in elections

Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob has called on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to investigate allegations of interference by the Israeli intelligence company "Black Cube" in the country's election campaign. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

Agents of the company "Black Cube" are accused of "illegal surveillance" after published recordings caused a scandal in the election campaign ahead of the March 22 vote.

As Robert Golob noted, the interference of a foreign private company poses a clear hybrid threat to the European Union and its member states, negatively affecting or potentially endangering our common values, procedures, and political processes.

I call on the Commission to investigate these reports and refer the case to the European Centre for Democratic Resilience for an immediate threat assessment - he added.

Recall

In August 2025, Slovenia banned the import, export, and transit of weapons to and from Israel. This decision has symbolic significance due to the almost zero volume of arms trade between the countries.