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Slovakia resumes talks with russia on energy supplies, moving away from the position of its EU allies - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 294 views

For the first time since 2022, a meeting of the Russian-Slovak commission will take place in Moscow. They will discuss gas, oil, nuclear energy and cooperation.

Slovakia resumes talks with russia on energy supplies, moving away from the position of its EU allies - media
Robert Fico. Photo: REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

Next week in Moscow, Slovakia will discuss the supply of Russian energy resources, resuming cooperation that was suspended after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This step is another indication of the country’s departure from the position of its allies in the European Union and NATO, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

As Slovakia’s Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs reported late on Tuesday, a meeting of the Russian-Slovak intergovernmental commission on economic, scientific and technical cooperation will be held in Moscow on October 26. It will be the first such meeting since Russia’s attack on Ukraine in 2022.

According to ministry representatives, the meeting will focus on energy issues (including nuclear energy), as well as agriculture, environmental protection, sports and culture.

The publication notes that the resumption of consultations comes after several visits by Prime Minister Robert Fico to Moscow, including in May this year. Fico’s position stands out against the backdrop of the other 27 EU member states—especially after Hungary’s pro-Russian leader Viktor Orbán suffered defeat in the elections in April.

"Energy and opportunities for cooperation in ensuring the supply of strategic resources will be the key topic," the ministry said. "The Slovak side is also interested in discussing gas supplies and continuing oil supplies."

Slovakia, which purchases Russian oil and gas, is required under the EU plan to stop purchasing gas by the end of 2027. The plan is aimed at depriving Russia of the financial resources it uses to finance the war in Ukraine.

The ministry said that, while developing relations with Russia, Slovakia "continues to build its approach based on its membership in the European Union and the North Atlantic Alliance, as well as on fulfilling the obligations arising from that membership," but seeks to create space for dialogue.

Fico accused Western politicians of seeking to provoke a conflict between NATO and Russia20.09.26, 08:43 • 9186 views

In addition

Robert Fico—a populist and nationalist politician who is serving as prime minister of this Central European country for the fourth time—has repeatedly criticized EU sanctions against Russia. He also blamed Ukraine for disruptions in oil supplies to Slovakia that occurred earlier this year (while Kyiv said they were caused by Russian attacks).

Fico halted Slovakia’s provision of military aid to Ukraine, but the export of ammunition and military equipment continues on a commercial basis—including through state-owned companies. Fico said he would prefer Slovakia to be a neutral state rather than a member of NATO; he also said he does not want Slovak troops to take part in a war with Russia that could begin through the invocation of NATO’s collective defense provision.

In addition, he expressed the view that the West could provoke a confrontation with Russia, while Western intelligence services assert that the West’s actions are exclusively defensive in nature and warn of possible escalation by Russia.

Slovakia is resuming economic talks with russia after a five-year hiatus, but will also hold talks with Ukraine14.10.26, 23:29 • 5089 views

Antonina Tumanova

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