Slovakia informed Ukrenergo about the termination of the emergency energy assistance agreement

NEC "Ukrenergo" received an official letter from the Slovak electricity transmission system operator SEPS regarding the unilateral termination of the Agreement on Mutual Provision of Emergency Assistance. The agreement will finally cease to be valid in May of this year, "Ukrenergo" reports, writes UNN.

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The company noted that the Slovak operator's decision came after a series of public statements in February and March. At the same time, the SEPS management did not explain the reasons for such a step in the letter.

"Ukrenergo" emphasizes that the Ukrainian side did not violate the terms of the agreement and acted in accordance with the norms of European energy legislation and the principles of good neighborliness.

Regarding the impact of the Slovak system operator's decision on the situation in the Ukrainian energy system, we once again emphasize that there will be no changes for Ukrainian consumers. Emergency assistance from Slovakia was rarely involved by NEC "Ukrenergo" and in very limited volumes. The last such case was recorded in January of this year - the message says.

"Ukrenergo" adds that the termination of the Agreement on Mutual Provision of Emergency Assistance does not affect commercial exchange in any way.

"Electricity imports from Slovakia to Ukraine were and are carried out without any restrictions, in accordance with the results of daily and long-term auctions for the distribution of cross-border interconnection capacity."

Tomorrow, electricity restrictions in Ukraine will apply only to industry.