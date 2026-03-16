Slovakia informed Ukrenergo about the termination of the emergency energy assistance agreement

$44.140.0350.670.29
ukenru
05:55 PM • 4208 views
A working group has been established in Ukraine to resume airport operations
05:43 PM • 10161 views
EU to open technical negotiations on next clusters for Ukraine tomorrow - Marta Kos
Exclusive
04:39 PM • 10164 views
Do houseplants purify the air in your home: truth and myths
Exclusive
03:36 PM • 12748 views
Is Russia preparing to attack the Baltic states? Experts assess the risks
02:52 PM • 13437 views
Fuel market in Ukraine is stable, excitement subsides - Svyrydenko met with representatives of the largest gas station chainsPhoto
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 21556 views
How will the US react to Iran's assistance from Russia and China?
March 16, 01:13 PM • 12130 views
EU sanctions nine responsible for Bucha massacre - Russian general on the list
Exclusive
March 16, 11:08 AM • 15489 views
Why patients are asked to sign "waivers of claims" before starting treatment and whether this has legal force - explained by a medical lawyer
March 16, 05:44 AM • 26389 views
"One Battle After Another" Triumphs at the 98th Academy Awards: Full List of WinnersPhoto
Exclusive
March 15, 06:40 PM • 48952 views
Horoscope for March 16 - 22 - when the new astrological year begins
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+5°
0m/s
55%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Largest dog breeds in the worldMarch 16, 10:19 AM • 31211 views
Criminal negligence or corrupt interest: why Vladyslav Suvorov does not react to violations at customsMarch 16, 11:53 AM • 24775 views
Easter 2026: who will celebrate earlier - Orthodox or CatholicsPhotoMarch 16, 12:37 PM • 21710 views
Iraq announces new oil export route amid Strait of Hormuz closure03:07 PM • 12245 views
Diesel and gas sharply increased in price: how fuel station prices changed over the week04:16 PM • 9860 views
Publications
Diesel and gas sharply increased in price: how fuel station prices changed over the week04:16 PM • 10015 views
How will the US react to Iran's assistance from Russia and China?
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 21556 views
Easter 2026: who will celebrate earlier - Orthodox or CatholicsPhotoMarch 16, 12:37 PM • 21800 views
Criminal negligence or corrupt interest: why Vladyslav Suvorov does not react to violations at customsMarch 16, 11:53 AM • 24866 views
Largest dog breeds in the worldMarch 16, 10:19 AM • 31299 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Keir Starmer
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Great Britain
Saudi Arabia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sean Penn received an Oscar and missed the awards ceremony, choosing Ukraine over the ceremony - MediaMarch 16, 06:56 AM • 31000 views
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner denied sex tape conspiracyMarch 15, 10:00 AM • 41784 views
Reuters investigation reveals Banksy's real nameMarch 14, 12:47 PM • 46092 views
"Zorepad" united legends: Buzhynska and Pavlik presented an unexpected romantic duetVideoMarch 13, 09:04 PM • 52112 views
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber kicked off Oscar weekend at a party in Beverly HillsMarch 13, 07:15 PM • 45841 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
Heating
Film

Slovakia informed Ukrenergo about the termination of the emergency energy assistance agreement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1520 views

Slovak operator SEPS unilaterally terminates the energy assistance agreement in May. This will not affect consumers and commercial electricity imports.

Slovakia informed Ukrenergo about the termination of the emergency energy assistance agreement

NEC "Ukrenergo" received an official letter from the Slovak electricity transmission system operator SEPS regarding the unilateral termination of the Agreement on Mutual Provision of Emergency Assistance. The agreement will finally cease to be valid in May of this year, "Ukrenergo" reports, writes UNN.

Details

The company noted that the Slovak operator's decision came after a series of public statements in February and March. At the same time, the SEPS management did not explain the reasons for such a step in the letter.

"Ukrenergo" emphasizes that the Ukrainian side did not violate the terms of the agreement and acted in accordance with the norms of European energy legislation and the principles of good neighborliness.

Regarding the impact of the Slovak system operator's decision on the situation in the Ukrainian energy system, we once again emphasize that there will be no changes for Ukrainian consumers. Emergency assistance from Slovakia was rarely involved by NEC "Ukrenergo" and in very limited volumes. The last such case was recorded in January of this year

- the message says.

"Ukrenergo" adds that the termination of the Agreement on Mutual Provision of Emergency Assistance does not affect commercial exchange in any way.

"Electricity imports from Slovakia to Ukraine were and are carried out without any restrictions, in accordance with the results of daily and long-term auctions for the distribution of cross-border interconnection capacity."

Tomorrow, electricity restrictions in Ukraine will apply only to industry.16.03.26, 19:15 • 2306 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyEconomy
Energy
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Slovakia
Ukraine