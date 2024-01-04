Slovakia donates humanitarian aid to Ukraine worth more than 203 thousand euros

Slovakia has decided to send winter humanitarian aid to Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Slovakia, UNN reports.

Based on Ukraine's request for humanitarian aid and the European Commission's call for Member States to show solidarity with civilians affected by the military conflict, the Slovak Republic will provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine in the total amount of EUR 203,492 the statement said.

It is noted that the weight of the humanitarian aid will be 21 tons and will include

electric generators, heaters, clothing and first aid kits from the stocks of the Headquarters of the Ecumenical Pastoral Service in the Armed Forces of the Slovak Republic,

food, bottled water and clothing from the stocks of the Slovak Ministry of the Interior.

The recipients of the aid will be the Ministry of Healthcare of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the regional enterprise Donetskteplocomunenergo and the city council of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast.

