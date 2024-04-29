Since the beginning of the year, 337 shelters have been built or equipped in Ukraine - Tkachenko

Since the beginning of the year, 337 shelters have been built or renovated in Ukraine at a total cost of UAH 384.8 million. Shelters have been built in educational, medical and cultural institutions, as well as in residential buildings and administrative buildings.

This was reported by Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Timur Tkachenko, UNN reports.

Details

According to Tkachenko, since the beginning of the year, 337 shelters have been built/equipped in Ukraine with a total cost of UAH 384.8 million. Among them: 13 shelters were built from scratch, 283 shelters underwent major repairs, 6 shelters were reconstructed, and 27 modular shelters were built.

Shelters have appeared in 165 educational institutions, 19 and 12 in medical and cultural institutions, respectively. In addition, 75 shelters were set up in residential buildings and 6 in administrative buildings in almost 4 months - Tkachenko added.

He added that every effort is being made to ensure the safety of hospital patients and children in schools and kindergartens.

Recall

A modern shelter of almost 300 square meters was built in Brovary Lyceum No. 4 in Kyiv Oblast. The shelter is designed for 250 children. In total, more than 1.2 thousand shelters have already been equipped in educational institutions in Kyiv region.