Sibiga on Russian Drones in Romania and Latvia: Allies' response should be to support Ukraine as much as possible

Commenting on the violation of Romanian and Latvian airspaces by Russian drones, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said that the collective response of the allies should be to support Ukraine as much as possible now, UNN reports.

"Today, Russian drones violated the airspace of Romania and Latvia. This is a reminder that Russia's aggressive actions go beyond Ukraine. The collective response of the allies should be to support Ukraine as much as possible now to put an end to Russian aggression, protect lives and preserve peace in Europe," Sibiga wrote.

He noted that Ukraine needs concrete actions from its allies.

"A bold collective decision to use partner air defenses to shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine. Stronger and faster military assistance to Ukrainian soldiers. Lifting restrictions on the use of weapons by Ukraine. Act now," Sibiga emphasized.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs reportedthat a Russian military drone crashed in eastern Latvia on September 7. The investigation is ongoing.

In addition, a group of Russian strike UAVs violated Romanian airspace.

