Sibiga on Russian Drones in Romania and Latvia: Allies' response should be to support Ukraine as much as possible

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119297 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121981 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 199088 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153888 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153073 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143014 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198716 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112431 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187380 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105097 views

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 72206 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 42102 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 52822 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 81492 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 59648 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 199088 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 198716 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 187380 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214179 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202270 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 14185 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150041 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149276 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153344 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144259 views
Sibiga on Russian Drones in Romania and Latvia: Allies' response should be to support Ukraine as much as possible

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 78325 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga called on allies to support Ukraine as much as possible after Russian drones violated the airspace of Romania and Latvia. He emphasized the need for concrete actions to protect peace in Europe.

Commenting on the violation of Romanian and Latvian airspaces by Russian drones, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said that the collective response of the allies should be to support Ukraine as much as possible now, UNN reports.

"Today, Russian drones violated the airspace of Romania and Latvia. This is a reminder that Russia's aggressive actions go beyond Ukraine. The collective response of the allies should be to support Ukraine as much as possible now to put an end to Russian aggression, protect lives and preserve peace in Europe," Sibiga wrote.

He noted that Ukraine needs concrete actions from its allies.

"A bold collective decision to use partner air defenses to shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine. Stronger and faster military assistance to Ukrainian soldiers. Lifting restrictions on the use of weapons by Ukraine. Act now," Sibiga emphasized.

Addendum

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs reportedthat a Russian military drone crashed in eastern Latvia on September 7. The investigation is ongoing.

In addition, a group of Russian strike UAVs violated Romanian airspace.

Add

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs distanced itself from the words of its head Radoslaw Sikorski about shooting down missiles over the territory of Ukraine.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said in an interview with the British daily Financial Times that "Poland and other countries bordering Ukraine are obliged to shoot down Russian missiles before they enter their airspace.

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics

