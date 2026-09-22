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The ShinyHunters hackers claimed they hacked the FBI’s system and stole employees’ data - media reports

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

ShinyHunters claimed they hacked FBI systems and stole the data of thousands of employees. Reuters partially confirmed nine matches, but the source of the leak has not been established.

The ShinyHunters hackers claimed they hacked the FBI’s system and stole employees’ data - media reports

The ShinyHunters digital extortion group claimed to have breached the systems of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and said it had stolen the data of thousands of agency employees, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

On Tuesday, the Bureau did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In a statement published on its darknet website, as well as in online correspondence with Reuters, ShinyHunters said it had attacked the FBI in response to information released by the agency in May 2026 that detailed the group’s methods of operation and recommended that potential victims not pay a ransom. The group published an image it claimed was a screenshot of the hacked FBI jobs website, as well as a sample of the allegedly stolen data.

Reuters was unable to verify the authenticity of the screenshot, but a notice posted Tuesday on the FBI jobs website said that the site, as well as the “FBI Special Agent Candidate Portal,” are currently unavailable.

North Korean hackers attacked IT engineers in 100 countries and stole nearly $11 million in cryptocurrency18.09.26, 13:50 • 4411 views

Reuters was able to partially verify the authenticity of some of the allegedly stolen FBI employee data by cross-checking names and mailing addresses against credit bureau records and data from previous leaks held by District 4 Labs, a company that monitors threats on the darknet.

Matches were found in at least nine cases. However, the news agency was unable to determine the source of the data or confirm whether it had been stolen specifically from the FBI’s internal systems, as the hackers claimed.

Antonina Tumanova

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