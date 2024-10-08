ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Seven more Ukrainian children returned from the occupied territories - OP

Seven more Ukrainian children returned from the occupied territories - OP

Kyiv  •  UNN

As part of the President of Ukraine's Bring Kids Back UA initiative, 7 children aged 3 to 17 were returned. The families were persecuted in the occupied territories and the children were forced to attend propaganda events.

Another 7 Ukrainian children were returned home today as part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA. This was announced by the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, UNN reports.

According to Yermak, the children are 3 to 17 years old.

"They and their families spent a long time in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The families faced persecution: adults were forced to repeatedly undergo interrogations, children were forced to attend "patriotic education lessons" and other public events aimed at spreading Russian propaganda narratives among young people," the head of the OP said.

He added that if Ukrainians refused to receive a Russian passport, they were denied employment and access to medical services. The occupation authorities threatened to deprive Ukrainians of parental rights if their children did not attend a Russian school.

"The fact that he continues to study online at a Ukrainian school, 17-year-old Daniil from Luhansk region concealed for the safety of his family. Despite all the risks, the boy received a certificate of complete secondary education. Now he dreams of entering the Cherkasy Institute of Fire Safety named after the Heroes of Chernobyl of the National University of Civil Defense of Ukraine," added Yermak.

In addition, the head of the OP thanked his partners, colleagues from the Presidential Office and the team of the Ombudsman of Ukraine for their coordinated work.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar
luhansk-oblastLuhansk Oblast
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising