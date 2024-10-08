Seven more Ukrainian children returned from the occupied territories - OP

Another 7 Ukrainian children were returned home today as part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA. This was announced by the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, UNN reports.

According to Yermak, the children are 3 to 17 years old.

"They and their families spent a long time in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The families faced persecution: adults were forced to repeatedly undergo interrogations, children were forced to attend "patriotic education lessons" and other public events aimed at spreading Russian propaganda narratives among young people," the head of the OP said.

He added that if Ukrainians refused to receive a Russian passport, they were denied employment and access to medical services. The occupation authorities threatened to deprive Ukrainians of parental rights if their children did not attend a Russian school.

"The fact that he continues to study online at a Ukrainian school, 17-year-old Daniil from Luhansk region concealed for the safety of his family. Despite all the risks, the boy received a certificate of complete secondary education. Now he dreams of entering the Cherkasy Institute of Fire Safety named after the Heroes of Chernobyl of the National University of Civil Defense of Ukraine," added Yermak.

In addition, the head of the OP thanked his partners, colleagues from the Presidential Office and the team of the Ombudsman of Ukraine for their coordinated work.