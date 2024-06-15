ukenru
Security situation in the Black Sea: International Black Sea Security Forum was held in Odesa region

Security situation in the Black Sea: International Black Sea Security Forum was held in Odesa region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40581 views

The International Forum on Black Sea Security was held in Odesa to discuss the security situation in the Black Sea and ways to address pressing issues such as mine clearance, free navigation, and additional air defense systems for important grain hubs.

The Black Sea Security Forum was held in Odesa to discuss the security situation in the Black Sea and ways to solve urgent problems.  This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper, UNN reports .

Citation

More than three hundred participants from around the world gathered in Odesa for the Black Sea Security Forum to discuss the security situation in the Black Sea and ways to address pressing issues, including mine clearance, free navigation, and additional air defense systems. The ports of greater Odesa are among the most important grain hubs in the world, so they need special protection. This is one of the main topics of the forum

Head of Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper

Kiper thanked the organizers for holding  a useful event in Odesa region.

I also thank our international partners who were not afraid to come and help our region and country in this difficult and dangerous time

Head of Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper

As a reminder, the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper , spoke at the Conference on Ukraine's Recovery in Berlin during the panel "Using International Territorial Partnerships for Recovery and Approximation to the EU." There, he informed foreign partners about the situation in Odesa region, the region's experience and the challenges it faces.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarEventsUNN-Odesa
black-seaBlack Sea
berlinBerlin
odesaOdesa
polandPoland

