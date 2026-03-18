Scheme for forging medical certificates for traveling abroad uncovered in Kharkiv region - former head of military medical commission notified of suspicion

In the Kharkiv region, law enforcement officers uncovered a scheme for producing fictitious medical certificates for conscripts, which allowed them to avoid mobilization and travel abroad. A former head of a military medical commission has been notified of suspicion in the case, and the investigation is identifying other involved parties. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the specialized prosecutor's office in the field of defense of the Eastern region, a former head of the military medical commission of one of the departments of the RTCC and SP has been notified of suspicion. - the report says.

According to the investigation, he systematically issued fictitious medical documents for conscripts. The certificates indicated fabricated diagnoses, which provided grounds for declaring them unfit for service or partially fit.

At least 7 such cases have been documented. The documents featured "serious illnesses" — from the consequences of traumatic brain injuries and meningoencephalitis to cardiovascular and orthopedic pathologies.

This allowed the certificate recipients to avoid mobilization and illegally travel abroad. A separate episode of facilitating illegal border crossing through the use of a forged certificate has been established.

The suspect's actions are classified under Part 1 of Article 366 and Part 1 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The investigation is ongoing, and the circle of involved persons is being established.

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