Scammers have become active on social media, promising fake payments from the UN and Ukrenergo - CPD

Fraudulent schemes have become active in messengers, where users are offered to receive non-existent monetary compensation from the UN and Ukrenergo. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, writes UNN.

Details

The attackers send messages about an alleged payment of UAH 8,800 from the UN as assistance during the war and UAH 3,100 from Ukrenergo.

To "apply," fraudsters offer to follow a link to third-party resources. The Center for Countering Disinformation emphasizes: this is phishing. No international organization or Ukrenergo conducts such payments through unofficial websites. In fact, fraudsters want to steal personal data and gain access to users' bank accounts.

The CCD urged not to follow suspicious links in messengers, not to enter bank card data on unverified websites, and to trust only official channels of state institutions and international organizations.

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