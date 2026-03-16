SBI opened proceedings after police officer's shots in Zaporizhzhia and attacker's death

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances of a law enforcement officer's use of service weapons in Zaporizhzhia, where a man died as a result, a criminal proceeding has been initiated, the SBI reported on Monday, writes UNN.

SBI employees have launched an investigation into the circumstances of an incident in Zaporizhzhia, during which a law enforcement officer used service firearms. As a result, a man died. - the bureau reported.

Details

According to the SBI, the incident occurred on the morning of March 16 in the Khortytskyi district of the city. "According to preliminary data, a law enforcement patrol arrived at the call of a local resident who reported an attack: unknown persons beat him and, threatening him, demanded a mobile phone," the SBI indicated.

According to the bureau, during the verification of two men indicated by the applicant, the situation escalated. "One of them pulled out a weapon and pointed it at law enforcement officers. In response to a direct threat to life, one of the police officers used service firearms and fired shots at the attacker. The man was wounded and died. His accomplice was detained by law enforcement officers," the SBI reported.

"During further verification, investigators found that both men were wanted for unauthorized abandonment of military units," the bureau indicated.

"Currently, the SBI has initiated criminal proceedings on the fact of abuse of power or official authority, which led to grave consequences (Part 3 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the SBI indicated.

In Zaporizhzhia, a police officer fired to repel an attack, the attacker was found dead nearby, he turned out to be a serviceman AWOL - police