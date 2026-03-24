Salah to leave Liverpool after the season ends

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah, despite having a valid contract until 2027, will leave the team after the current season. The Egyptian announced this on Instagram, reports UNN.

Hello everyone. I will be leaving Liverpool at the end of this season. First of all, I want to say that I never imagined how deeply this club, this city, and these people would become a part of my life. Liverpool is not just a football club. It's a passion. It's history. It's a spirit. I cannot explain it in one word to those who are not part of this club. We celebrated victories. We won the most important trophies and fought together - said Salah.

He thanked everyone who was part of the club throughout his time with the team, especially former and current teammates.

The support you gave me during the best times of my career, and being by my side during the toughest times, is something I will never forget and will always carry in my heart. Leaving a club is never easy. You gave me the best moments of my life. I will always be one of you. This club will always be my home for me and my family. Thank you for everything. Thanks to all of you, I will Never Walk Alone - added Salah.

Addition

Mohamed Salah moved to Liverpool from Roma in the summer of 2017 for 42 million euros. During his time at the club, Salah was twice named Footballer of the Year in England, won the Golden Boot of the championship 4 times, took gold in the English Premier League, became the winner of the UEFA Super Cup, and also the English Super Cup.

In addition, in 2018, he won the Ferenc Puskás Award - an award for the most beautiful goal of the year against Liverpool's fierce rival, Everton.

In almost 9 years at Liverpool, Salah played in 435 matches, scoring 255 goals and providing 122 assists. The Egyptian is in 3rd place among Liverpool's top scorers, trailing only club legends Roger Hunt (274 goals) and Ian Rush (339 goals).

It should be noted that in 2025, Salah extended his contract with Liverpool for another two years.

Salah stays at Anfield: winger extends contract with Liverpool

This season, the "Merseysiders" are showing unimpressive results. After the championship season of 2024/2025, the team is in 5th place in the English Premier League. In the Football League Cup, Liverpool was eliminated in the 1/8 finals by Crystal Palace. At the same time, the team managed to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, where they will meet Manchester City, and also passed Galatasaray in the 1/8 of the Champions League, where they will meet Illia Zabarnyi's PSG in the 1/4.

In the 2025/2026 season, Salah played 34 games in all competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing 9 assists.

"Liverpool" defeated "Galatasaray" 4:0 and advanced to the Champions League quarter-finals