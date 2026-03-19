"Liverpool" defeated "Galatasaray" 4:0 and advanced to the Champions League quarter-finals

English "Liverpool" convincingly defeated Turkish "Galatasaray" in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 – 4:0, recovering from their defeat in the first game (0:1) and securing their place in the next round with an aggregate score of 4:1, reports UNN.

Details

The Merseysiders set the pace from the first minutes and completely controlled the course of the match. By halftime, the hosts had made a strong claim for a comeback, and in the second half, they only solidified their advantage.

Goals for "Liverpool" were scored by Dominik Szoboszlai (25’), Hugo Ekitike (51’), Ryan Gravenberch (53’), and Mohamed Salah (62’).

Match statistics highlight the total dominance of the English team: 28 shots against 2, 16 of which were on target (the opponent had only 1), 56% possession, and over 500 passes with 86% accuracy. "Galatasaray" practically created no threat near the opponent's goal and limited themselves to minimal attacking activity.

Thus, after an unsuccessful first leg, "Liverpool" not only overcame the deficit but also demonstrated class, leaving no chance for the opponent, and secured their ticket to the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Earlier, we reported on how "Barcelona" scored seven goals against English "Newcastle" thanks to braces from Raphinha and Lewandowski. Elanga responded with two goals, but the English team suffered a defeat.