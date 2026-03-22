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Said he would be in St. Volodymyr's Cathedral on Sunday: Epiphanius revealed Patriarch Filaret's last prophecy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4028 views

Metropolitan Epiphanius spoke about Filaret's last wish to be in St. Volodymyr's Cathedral. The Patriarch was buried after a memorial liturgy in Kyiv.

Said he would be in St. Volodymyr's Cathedral on Sunday: Epiphanius revealed Patriarch Filaret's last prophecy

His Beatitude Epiphanius, Metropolitan of Kyiv and All Ukraine, revealed the last prophecy of Patriarch Filaret during his funeral speech, UNN reports with reference to the OCU.

When the cathedral fathers last saw the bishop in the hospital recently, he again spoke of love. And he also said that he would be in St. Volodymyr's Cathedral on Sunday. His health was serious, and it was difficult to believe that such a rapid improvement was possible. But the Patriarch prophetically foresaw what happened today: he is indeed in St. Volodymyr's Cathedral. He gathered and united us in love and prayer. And may this instruction of the Patriarch, this Christian sacrificial love, with which the earthly path of faith and service of the Most Holy Bishop began and ended, inspire all of us! 

- said Epiphanius.

Zelenskyy bid farewell to Patriarch Filaret and assessed his role in the history of Ukraine21.03.26, 13:35 • 8078 views

Recall

A memorial Divine Liturgy was held today in St. Volodymyr's Cathedral in Kyiv. His Beatitude Epiphanius, Metropolitan of Kyiv and All Ukraine, led the final part of the funeral service for the reposed Most Holy Patriarch Filaret.

New Patriarch of the UOC-KP after Filaret's death - what is Archbishop Nikodym known for22.03.26, 15:42 • 10586 views

Antonina Tumanova

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