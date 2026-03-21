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Zelenskyy bid farewell to Patriarch Filaret and assessed his role in the history of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1572 views

The President took part in the farewell ceremony for Patriarch Filaret. The Head of State noted his contribution to the development of the local church and independence.

Zelenskyy bid farewell to Patriarch Filaret and assessed his role in the history of Ukraine
Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today attended the farewell ceremony for Patriarch Filaret, who recently passed away. He announced this on Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

The Head of State emphasized the outstanding role of Patriarch Filaret in the history of Ukraine and the establishment of its spiritual independence.

He made great efforts to ensure that Ukraine had its own local church. Without his perseverance and courage, it is impossible to imagine the history of Ukrainian independence, our spiritual independence, and the building of a truly strong state of our own.

- Zelenskyy noted.

The President emphasized that the memory of Patriarch Filaret will be preserved, and his contribution to the development of the Ukrainian state and church will remain significant for future generations.

We remember. We honor. We will be grateful. Kingdom of Heaven

- he added.

Recall

Patriarch Filaret, who headed the Ukrainian Orthodox Church-Kyivan Patriarchate, died on March 20 at the age of 98.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy
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